Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.87

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $31.92. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
