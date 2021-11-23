Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $33.87

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $31.92. Karooooo shares last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

