Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives $20.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aterian in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 68,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,486,508. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

