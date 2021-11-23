Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 3,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $754.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

