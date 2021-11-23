extraDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $449,681.83

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $449,681.83 and $76,758.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,108.60 or 0.99149110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00328647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00507078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00190315 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013485 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

