Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

