Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CoreSite Realty (COR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) recently:

11/16/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

11/16/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

11/15/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

11/15/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/15/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/15/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $126.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – CoreSite Realty is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

10/1/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $170.79. The stock had a trading volume of 80,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Get CoreSite Realty Co alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.