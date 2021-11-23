360 Financial Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

MDT stock opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

