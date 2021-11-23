Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

LUNMF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 1,166,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,928. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

