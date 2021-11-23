Scotiabank Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 239,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $75.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.