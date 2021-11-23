GFG Capital LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 60.2% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Visa by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 26.5% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.90. The company had a trading volume of 383,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

