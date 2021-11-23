Analyzing ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ADOMANI and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADOMANI -344.40% -12.40% -12.02% Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Risk & Volatility

ADOMANI has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADOMANI and Visteon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Visteon 4 3 5 0 2.08

ADOMANI presently has a consensus target price of $0.70, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Visteon has a consensus target price of $117.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.13%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Visteon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADOMANI and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADOMANI $620,000.00 0.00 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.55 billion 1.33 -$56.00 million $0.99 122.24

ADOMANI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Visteon.

Summary

ADOMANI beats Visteon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADOMANI

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

