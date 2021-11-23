Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.66. 591,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,697,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

