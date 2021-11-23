Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 142,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.82. 51,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

