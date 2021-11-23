Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 463,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 136,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419,562. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.