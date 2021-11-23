Beacon Financial Group Purchases 1,671 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.09. 36,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

