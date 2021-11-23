Beacon Financial Group Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 382,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $285.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

