CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 55 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

