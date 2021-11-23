Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

