Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

Ping Identity stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 27,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,402,000 shares of company stock worth $341,568,060. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 427,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.