YOU COIN Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. YOU COIN has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $165,323.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00235020 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

