Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 billion to $22.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $231.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,092. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.