Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,142. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.13 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.48.

