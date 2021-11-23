Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 130,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,633,031. The company has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

