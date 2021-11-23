Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.33 ($21.99).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBG. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have acquired 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,964 over the last quarter.

CBG stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,365 ($17.83). 281,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,114. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,502.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,544.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

