Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 657,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,983,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Transocean by 145.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

