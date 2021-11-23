iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $230.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,943,525. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.73 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.