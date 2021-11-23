Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

