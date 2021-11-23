Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Daimler (DAI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Daimler (ETR: DAI) recently:

11/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($129.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €108.00 ($122.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/5/2021 – Daimler was given a new €114.00 ($129.55) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €105.00 ($119.32) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($107.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €101.00 ($114.77) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($104.55) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/20/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/20/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/13/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Daimler was given a new €100.00 ($113.64) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Daimler was given a new €106.00 ($120.45) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €116.00 ($131.82) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($96.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($93.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/27/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €110.00 ($125.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €98.00 ($111.36) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ETR DAI traded up €1.18 ($1.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.97 ($103.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,522,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.86. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

