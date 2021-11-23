J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.35-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +/-0.5% yr/yr to ~$7.96-8.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.83 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.350-$8.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SJM stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

