iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $57,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.19. 67,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,244. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.