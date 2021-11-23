Analysts Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,885. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

