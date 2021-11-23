Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after buying an additional 738,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 27,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,396. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

