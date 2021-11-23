Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce sales of $21.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.68 billion and the highest is $21.75 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

