Anyswap Market Capitalization Reaches $247.37 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Anyswap has a total market cap of $247.37 million and $12.14 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.27 or 0.00023111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

