LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0463 on Top Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $24.10 million and approximately $226,814.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.30 or 0.07488597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,375.44 or 0.99914349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars.

