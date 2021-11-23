SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow Sells 4,000 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wayne Withrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,112. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SEI Investments by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

