Target N. V. Biotech Buys 200,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MGNX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 26,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

