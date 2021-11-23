MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.28. 125,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,355,448 shares of company stock worth $934,316,661 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

