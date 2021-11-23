Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.00

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 166382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hostelworld Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.22. The company has a market cap of £77.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.82.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.