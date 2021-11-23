MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 8.6%

MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 53 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INKT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

