Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $164.79 at Fundamental Research

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Fundamental Research from $163.99 to $164.79 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,290,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.