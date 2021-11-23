Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.21.

Shares of CVE traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.31. 5,377,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,296. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a market cap of C$32.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.9849492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

