Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Topaz Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.83. The company had a trading volume of 141,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,685. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.20. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.42 and a 12 month high of C$19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$55.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

