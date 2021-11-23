Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$13.50 by Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a C$13.50 target price by Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.90 to C$12.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.99.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.12. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.56 and a one year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

