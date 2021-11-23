Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Down 8.7%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.56. 21,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 552,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $232,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.