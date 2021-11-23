Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,183 shares.The stock last traded at $285.04 and had previously closed at $289.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

