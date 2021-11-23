Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $2.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $2.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 480%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $13.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.81. 53,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,518. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

