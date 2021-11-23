$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.80. 5,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,951. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $165.56 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

