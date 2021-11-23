Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $650.62. 44,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,399. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $586.54 and a 200 day moving average of $607.12. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $435.05 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,050,923. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

