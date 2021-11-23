Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.50. The company had a trading volume of 840,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

